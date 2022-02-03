New York College Professor Under Review After Defending ‘Adult-Child Sex’ With Children as Young as One Year Old: ‘It’s Not Obvious to Me That Is In Fact Wrong’

A New York college professor has come under fire for defending “adult-child sex” with children as young as one year of age.

“Imagine that an adult male wants to have sex with a twelve-year-old girl. Imagine that she’s a willing participant,” said SUNY Fredonia philosophy professor Stephen Kershnar on a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

He continued:

A very standard, very widely held view that there’s something deeply wrong about this, and it’s wrong independent of it being criminalized. It’s not obvious to me that is in fact wrong. I think this is a mistake, and I think that exploring why it’s a mistake will tell us not only things about adult-child sex and statutory rape, but also about fundamental principles of morality.

“Even if you are looking for a threshold … let’s say it’s at age 8, still that tells you that some adult-child sex is permissible,” added Kershnar. “Second, the notion that it’s wrong even with a one-year-old, is not quite obvious to me. And there are reports in some cultures of grandmothers fellating the baby boys to calm them down when they’re colicky.”

Kershnar said he wasn’t sure if those reports are true, though “if it were to be true, it would be hard to see what would be wrong with it” in reference to those unnamed cultures.

“So, yeah, I guess I think, no, I don’t think there’s a blanket period beyond which this is permissible,” he said.

“No, I don’t think it’s blanket wrong at any age,” added Kershnar.

Kershnar’s employer said it “is aware of [the] video.”

“The views expressed by the professor are reprehensible and do not represent the values of SUNY Fredonia in any way, shape or form,” said SUNY Fredonia President Stephen H. Kolison in a statement. “They are solely the professor’s views. The matter is being reviewed.”

Watch above.

