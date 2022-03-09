New York Democrats Apologize For Holding Banner Comparing Climate Change to Plane That Hit World Trade Center

By Kipp Jones, Mar 9th, 2022, 5:30 pm
 

Two Democratic state senators in New York have apologized for holding a banner that compared climate change to 9/11.

WNYW reported Sens. Rachel May and Robert Jackson, respectively of Syracuse and New York City, attended a Tuesday rally to ask for $15 billion for “climate justice.”

While at the rally, May and Jackson were both photographed holding a controversial banner.

Republican state Sen. Rob Ortt of New York’s 62nd district quickly posted an image of his colleagues with the banner.

The graphic showed an airliner approaching the twin towers. The aircraft was stamped with the words “CLIMATE CHANGE,” and it appeared to be making a beeline toward the towers.

The banner also called on America to “wake up.” Ortt called the photo “shameful” for its “use of 9/11 imagery.”

He tweeted, “My colleagues @SRachelMay and @SenatorRJackson are using a horrific attack on our Nation to advance their political agenda.”

Jackson quickly apologized in a thread on Twitter. He claimed he was unaware of what was on the banner.

May also apologized, and called the banner “unacceptable.”

She also claimed she was unaware of what was on the banner when she posed for the photo.

