Two Democratic state senators in New York have apologized for holding a banner that compared climate change to 9/11.

WNYW reported Sens. Rachel May and Robert Jackson, respectively of Syracuse and New York City, attended a Tuesday rally to ask for $15 billion for “climate justice.”

While at the rally, May and Jackson were both photographed holding a controversial banner.

Republican state Sen. Rob Ortt of New York’s 62nd district quickly posted an image of his colleagues with the banner.

The graphic showed an airliner approaching the twin towers. The aircraft was stamped with the words “CLIMATE CHANGE,” and it appeared to be making a beeline toward the towers.

The banner also called on America to “wake up.” Ortt called the photo “shameful” for its “use of 9/11 imagery.”

He tweeted, “My colleagues @SRachelMay and @SenatorRJackson are using a horrific attack on our Nation to advance their political agenda.”

This shameful use of 9/11 imagery offends every New Yorker. My colleagues @SRachelMay and @SenatorRJackson are using a horrific attack on our Nation to advance their political agenda. The @NYSenDems should condemn this disgusting display. pic.twitter.com/Z9uWxjPxLD — Rob Ortt (@SenatorOrtt) March 8, 2022

Jackson quickly apologized in a thread on Twitter. He claimed he was unaware of what was on the banner.

I did not note the details of the artwork and would never support anything that denigrates the memory of all who were impacted by 9/11. The artwork depicted is wrong and I fully reject it. 2/5 — Robert Jackson (@SenatorRJackson) March 8, 2022

Indeed the only time I saw the banner in its entirety was on the minority leader’s social media. There are two truths here: climate justice is not a political agenda and 9/11 can never be used for political points. 4/5 — Robert Jackson (@SenatorRJackson) March 8, 2022

As Chair of Civil Service and Pensions, I have worked with widows of 9/11 to ensure they get the benefits due to them as a result of losing their loved ones during these attacks and will continue to support all those impacted by this day. 5/5 — Robert Jackson (@SenatorRJackson) March 8, 2022

May also apologized, and called the banner “unacceptable.”

The imagery on the banner is unacceptable and I would never endorse such a cynical use of our state’s history to score cheap points. I apologize sincerely to all New Yorkers and call upon the organizers to similarly condemn this message. — Dr. Rachel May (@SRachelMay) March 8, 2022

She also claimed she was unaware of what was on the banner when she posed for the photo.

