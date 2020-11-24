The Twitterverse is seeing an outpouring of well-wishes for David Dinkins, New York City’s first and only African American mayor, who passed away on Monday at age 93.

The New York City Police Department confirmed Dinkins’ death after being called to his residence in Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Multiple reports indicate Dinkins’ death resulted from natural causes, and it comes about a month after the passing of his wife, Joyce.

Aside from his trailblazing status as Manhattan’s first Black mayor, the news of Dinkins’ death has prompted reflection about his time in leadership. While he spoke of himself as a “mayor of all the people” and an advocate for economic equality and education, Dinkins was challenged at the time by the crime wave of the early 90s, the fallout of a national recession, and a $1.5 billion budget deficit.

In the years that followed his mayorship, Dinkins has drawn recognition for his expansion of the police department and his efforts to tackle the city’s housing and economic woes. As such, his death was met with a great deal of public sadness, and plenty of people took to Twitter with their hope that he rests in peace.

At his inauguration as New York City’s first Black mayor, David Dinkins said: “We have not finished the journey toward liberty and justice, but surely we have come a long way.” He was a trailblazer, a gentleman, and my friend. Bill and I send our condolences to all who loved him. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 24, 2020

The example Mayor David Dinkins set for all of us shines brighter than the most powerful lighthouse imaginable, and I stand on his shoulders. New York will mourn Mayor Dinkins and continue to be moved by his towering legacy. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) November 24, 2020

When I set out to make The Brooklyn Bridge film, David Dinkins gave an impossibly young filmmaker his genuine attention. NYC’s turnaround really began in earnest with this kind man, a true servant of the people. — Ken Burns (@KenBurns) November 24, 2020

I was so honored to have David Dinkins hold the bible at my inaugurations. Without him, I wouldn’t be here. New York has lost a titan of our time, but he has gone home to reunite with his beloved Joyce. May he rest in power. pic.twitter.com/phwHc3fII9 — Tish James (@TishJames) November 24, 2020

My Mayor. David Dinkins was grace itself. Healways went high when they went low. He taught me that you don’t need to be loud to be strong. He took a quiet pride in the small kindnesses. He accomplished much with humility and more strength than the world knew. Rest in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/Yqs4B8M2Xi — Patrick Gaspard (@patrickgaspard) November 24, 2020

Sad news. #DavidDinkins was a trailblazing leader and a gentleman – a dean of Black politics in NY. He was the Mayor for whom I was proud to cast my vote. I am not surprised that he passed on so soon after losing his beloved wife Joyce. I wish them both Rest In Power. https://t.co/YNc6ugw7RG — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) November 24, 2020

The NYC crime drop for which Rudy Giuliani is perpetually taking credit actually began under Dinkins. Crime dropped in the each of the final three years of his 4-year term, reversing a 30-year trend. https://t.co/c740IyUrBu — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) November 24, 2020

Not the most important part of David Dinkins legacy. But the historic and steep drop in the crime rate in New York City, which would become so central to his successor’s myth, actually began under David Dinkins. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 24, 2020

