‘New York Has Lost a Titan’: David Dinkins Memorialized on Twitter After NYC’s First Black Mayor Passes Away

By Ken MeyerNov 24th, 2020, 12:08 pm

The Twitterverse is seeing an outpouring of well-wishes for David Dinkins, New York City’s first and only African American mayor, who passed away on Monday at age 93.

The New York City Police Department confirmed Dinkins’ death after being called to his residence in Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Multiple reports indicate Dinkins’ death resulted from natural causes, and it comes about a month after the passing of his wife, Joyce.

Aside from his trailblazing status as Manhattan’s first Black mayor, the news of Dinkins’ death has prompted reflection about his time in leadership. While he spoke of himself as a “mayor of all the people” and an advocate for economic equality and education, Dinkins was challenged at the time by the crime wave of the early 90s, the fallout of a national recession, and a $1.5 billion budget deficit.

In the years that followed his mayorship, Dinkins has drawn recognition for his expansion of the police department and his efforts to tackle the city’s housing and economic woes. As such, his death was met with a great deal of public sadness, and plenty of people took to Twitter with their hope that he rests in peace.

