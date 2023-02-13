BREAKING: New York Police Stop U-Haul After Driver Mows Down Multiple Pedestrians

New York police stopped a U-Haul on Monday after the driver reportedly hit multiple pedestrians in Bay Ridge — a neighborhood in Brooklyn.

ABC 7 reported from the scene where the driver had been stopped by police. The report noted some of the pedestrian injuries are reportedly serious and one suspect is in custody. The bomb squad was called to the scene to inspect the U-Haul.

Images from the scene appear to show an NYPD vehicle was used to halt the U-Haul, which was stopped on a sidewalk. ABC 7 reported at least four people were injured, and they were struck in three separate incidents. Three people on mopeds were struck and have minor injuries, but another man is reportedly in critical condition.

New York City Councilman Justin Brannan released a statement claiming that the incidents were not an accident.

“A man driving a U-Haul went on a rampage in Bay Ridge. He was just apprehended in Sunset Park. Several people were hit and badly injured. We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn’t an accident,” he tweeted.

Brannon claimed six people may have been struck, two in “very bad shape.”

Suspect was actually arrested near the BK Battery Tunnel. We think he hit at least 6 people with the truck and 2 are in very bad shape. PLEASE pray for these folks. — Justin Brannan (@JustinBrannan) February 13, 2023

Fox News reported some people were “dragged” by the U-Haul after being struck, though police did not confirm specific details about the injuries.

This is a developing story.

