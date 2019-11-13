NY Post Cover Cleverly Depicts Impeachment Hearings as Circus, Accuses Dems of Finding Trump Guilty in Advance

Conservative-leaning tabloid The New York Post kicked off coverage of the public impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump with a cover depicting the proceedings as a circus, and accusing Democrats of finding Trump “GUILTY!” in advance.

The Rupert Murdoch-owned paper is famous for its over-the-top front covers, but Wednesday’s effort veered into obvious territory by depicting House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff as a circus ringleader firing a gag “IMPEACH!” pistol, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as a rainbow-wigged clown holding an oversize gave.

In a nostalgic touch, the whistleblower who reported Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is depicted as The Unknown Comic, a 70s-era novelty act.

“GUILTY!” the banner blares, then says “NOW FOR THE TRIAL…”

The cover is pegged to a Michael Goodwin op-ed in which Schiff is likened to a “conjurer,” and which throws the entire kitchen sink of anti-impeachment arguments against the wall, including that even if Trump did it, he shouldn’t be impeached.

“The one sure thing is that deplorables and bitter clingers understand that the death penalty is not a fair sentence for jaywalking,” Goodwin writes.

The premise of the cover is flawed since the proper analogy for the House of Representatives’ impeachment process would be a grand jury investigation, not a trial. As for the overall effort, let’s just say this is no “Headless Body in a Topless Bar.”

