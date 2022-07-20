New York Supreme Court Justice Orders Rudy Giuliani to Appear Before Grand Jury

A New York Supreme Court justice ordered former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani to appear before a grand jury in Georgia as part of the case of former President Donald Trump trying to overturn the 2020 election results in that state.

New York Supreme Court Justice Thomas Farber ordered Giuliani on Wednesday to appear before the grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia – where District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in the Peach State that included a plot to have fake electors cast ballots in his favor – on Aug. 9.

JUST IN: A New York Supreme Court Justice has ordered Rudy GIULIANI to appear for testimony before the Fulton County Grand Jury on August 9, per a filing by DA Fani Willis this morning.https://t.co/eyqCAwM8AN pic.twitter.com/R3dHBpgW07 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 20, 2022

Giuliani previously failed to appear at a show clause hearing last week.

Giuliani, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA), Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and others have been subpoenaed by Willis. While Graham agreed to testify, Hice said he will fight against the subpoena.

GIULIANI did not appear at a “show cause” hearing to challenge his subpoena earlier this month, so the justice entered an order against him, requiring him to appear for testimony in the Fulton County case. https://t.co/eyqCAwM8AN pic.twitter.com/AvEV8mgAqB — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 20, 2022

