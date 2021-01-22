The New York Times has reportedly terminated the contract of an editor who tweeted that she had “chills” while watching President Joe Biden’s plane land at Joint Base Andrews a day ahead of his inauguration.

Journalist Yashar Ali was the first to report the contract cancellation of Lauren Wolfe.

1. Some news… Lauren Wolfe, who was an editor on contract for the NYT, has had her contract canceled after she tweeted what’s on the left. Wolfe also tweeted what’s on the right, but deleted when she learned Biden chose to take his own plane. Per two sources. pic.twitter.com/uaB0INZ1q8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 22, 2021

2. Lauren Wolfe was tasked with mostly editing stories that were on the NYT live page (which were constantly updated) related to the pandemic and breaking news events. Most of the criticism of her tweet came from conservatives. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 22, 2021

“Lauren Wolfe, who was an editor on contract for the NYT, has had her contract canceled after she tweeted [‘I have chills’],” Ali tweeted late Thursday night.

“Lauren Wolfe was tasked with mostly editing stories that were on the NYT live page (which were constantly updated) related to the pandemic and breaking news events,” Ali added. “Most of the criticism of her tweet came from conservatives.”

Wolfe also criticized outgoing President Donald Trump, calling what she said was his decision not to send a military plane to bring Biden to D.C. for the inauguration was “mortifying” and “childish.” She later deleted the tweet after learning that Biden had chosen to take his own plane to D.C.

Wolfe faced criticism for her “chills” tweet, which she has also since deleted, and responded that she was excited and “interested” in historical moments like the transition of power, according to a Daily Mail report.

Fox News had a more thorough report on Wolfe’s critics, with some comparing Wolfe to former MSNBC host Chris Matthews, who famously said he felt a “thrill up my leg” after a speech by then-candidate Barack Obama in 2008. The conservative Media Research Center warned readers to “prepare for four years of this from the media.”

The Times did not respond to Mediaite’s request for comment.

According to her website, Wolfe is a longtime journalist who has written for The Atlantic and Foreign Policy magazine, as well as the Times. She is also the director of WMC Women Under Siege, a journalism project that focuses on sexual violence, and a senior editor at the Committee to Protect Journalists.

