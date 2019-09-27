Barry Blitt is a national treasure, at least in the eyes of the readers of The New Yorker magazine.

The frequent illustrator of the trenchantly humorous (humorously trenchant) cover art was enlisted to put the past week of Trump-Giuliani political drama and did so in a starkly mob-themed way. To wit:

The New Yorker described Blitt’s inspiration:

On Tuesday, Nancy Pelosi announced that the House of Representatives would be pursuing a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump. The news came after a whistle-blower’s complaint, which was released to the public on Thursday and alleges that Trump—with the help of Rudy Giuliani—has been using “the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 election.” Barry Blitt, ever the first responder, takes on the drama in the cover for next week’s magazine.

By any objective measure, it has been a tough political week for the Trump administration since a transcript of a phone call between President Trump and the Ukranian President emerged, which many in the punditry class described as a mafia-style shakedown of trading military aid in return for opposition research on former Vice President Joe Biden, vis a vis his son Hunter.

6.2.5

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com