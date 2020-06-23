New Zealand Government Releases Bizarre Porn Ad to Warn Parents About Children on the Internet

The New Zealand government released a porn star-themed advertisement this month in an effort to get parents to watch their children’s habits online.

In the Keep It Real Online campaign ad, two naked ‘porn stars’ knock on a mother’s door to tell her that her son “just looked us up online.”

“You know, on his laptop, iPad, PlayStation, his phone, your phone, smart TV, projector,” the two stars tell the mother, adding, “We usually perform for adults, but your son’s just a kid. He might not know how relationships actually work. We don’t even talk about consent, do we?”

The son then appears at the door, holding his laptop, as he drops a bowl.

“Alright Matty, it sounds like it’s time to have a talk about the difference between what you see online and real life relationships,” the mother then tells the son.

The video concludes with a voice over saying, “Many young Kiwis are using porn to learn about sex. Keep it real online. Get help and advice at keepitrealonline.govt.nz.”

The ad has received over 2.3 million views on YouTube alone, and Keep It Real Online have also released ads on bullying and grooming.

Watch above via Keep It Real Online.

