Newsmax Guest Admits She’s Running ‘Out of Things To Boycott’ When Asked About Potentially Skipping ‘Barbie’ Film

Newsmax panel guest Mercedes Schlapp admitted that when it comes to potentially skipping the new Barbie movie, she already has too many things she’s boycotting.

On the Thursday night edition of Chris Plante: The Right Squad, panelist Jenn Pellegrino asked her fellow commentators if they would be attending the highly anticipated film. A clip from the exchange began circulating on Twitter via Jason S. Campbell.

“I don’t know. I have to ask my daughter. I will take her if she wants to see it. I used to tear the legs and arms off of the heads off of my sister’s Barbie dolls,” panelist Jason Nichols said.

Pellegrino moved on to Schlapp and asked her if she would be taking her kids to see the film.

“The production cost for this movie, $145 million. That excludes the marketing expenses, which you see Barbie everywhere. I mean, you can’t get away from it. A lot of different organizations are partnering with Barbie to really promote this film. But, what’s your take?” Pellegrino said.

“I gotta say, I had to laugh at the Ken scene because I always did — when I was a younger girl, I always thought that Barbie was a lot smarter than Ken. You know what I mean?” Schlapp said

“I’m gonna take a page from Ginger Gaetz, Matt Gaetz’s wife, who basically says that — don’t go watch the movie be because when I was growing up, Barbie was about feminine empowerment. It was about limitless opportunities,” Schlapp said.

Despite this, Schlapp said she would take her kids if they wanted to go.

?I will say, I think it seems like it’s gonna be a fun movie. I think for my girls who they don’t really play with Barbies. They really didn’t, even when they were younger, if they wanna go see it, why not? I just think at this point I’m boycotting so many things. I’m running out of things to boycott,” Schlapp said.

