Newsmax Reporter Ghoulishly Grills Jean-Pierre Over Biden Treatment of Tyre Nichols Killing Vs. White Police Chief Killed On Job

Newsmax White House correspondent James Rosen ghoulishly grilled White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on President Joe Biden’s treatment of two tragic events that happened to involve Black people — NFL star Damar Hamlin and the late Tyre Nichols — versus that of the killing of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire several weeks ago in Pennsylvania.

President Biden spoke personally with both families, and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the funeral of Tyre Nichols on Wednesday at the request of the Nichols family.

At Thursday’s White House briefing, Rosen — once a Fox News correspondent with front-row privileges — showed why he’s relegated to the back row and the diminishing airwaves of Newsmax when he very unsubtly pitted the president’s engagement with the Nichols and Hamlin families against his supposed failure to call the family of the first white cop he found on Google while he was thinking up his garbage question, probably.

Somehow, Jean-Pierre managed to keep her cool and respond at some length:

JAMES ROSEN: On the Tyre Nichols funeral — and I’m posing this question with no aspersions cast on what I think all observers thought was a very eloquent eulogy delivered by the Vice President I think it — the event calls into question how the Biden White House goes about deciding which atrocities, which tragedies merit high-level attention from the President or the Vice President. So, in addition to the Nichols funeral, for example, we saw that the President called the parents of Damar Hamlin, an injured NFL player. I checked the White House website just before coming into the briefing room today. And I see no indication that the chief executive has at any time reached out to the family of Justin McIntire, who was the police chief in Brackenridge, Pennsylvania, who was shot to death in the line of duty, a father of four. Why not? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, I’ll say this: If you look at this President — who has been a senator for 36 years, who has been a Vice President for eight years, and who has been, clearly, you know, finished up his — is finishing up his two-years’ tenure in a four-year presidency thus far, he — You know — if you know Joe Biden, you know that he feels the pain of many families who have lost loved ones, because he knows what that means. You’ve named one family in particular. I understand why you’re naming that family in particular. But there’s been many families that he has called to offer up — you know, to offer up his condolences and offer up his help and assistance in any way. We do not read out all of those — all of those conversations. But if you know Joe Biden and if you’ve been around Joe Biden, you know that this is something that the President does in a way that many politicians — at least that I have worked for — are not — won’t — can’t do — are not capable of doing. And the President will always be committed and always be open to talking to families who are hurting, who are going through a tough time, especially of a lost loved one. And I think the two that you just named were just very public. They were two incredibly public situations that — that where — you know, where — where the President was able to reach out in a way that — that people knew about — right? — that people were able to see how the President uses what he does so well — his understanding, his compassion for others. And so, I would not — again, you named one family. The President has been, clearly, in the world of politics for a long time. And he has had many, many conversations with families who have lost loved ones. I’m going to continue to go around.

Chief McIntire was killed on duty by a carjacking suspect who was later shot dead by the police. You wouldn’t know that from watching Newsmax, however. Closed-caption transcripts record not a single mention of his name, and the only reporting on the tragedy on their website is an Associated Press article they syndicated.

And before his race-baiting showboating turn at the briefing, you wouldn’t know it from Rosen’s Twitter feed, which also features not a single mention of McIntire’s name beyond a single post pimping his disgraceful attempt to shame a president who, in all likelihood, will end up calling this family as well.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.