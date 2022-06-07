Newsmax chief White House correspondent James Rosen asked actor Matthew McConaughey if he was “grandstanding” following an emotional speech at the White House about the school massacre in his hometown in Texas.

The movie star and Uvalde native spoke at Tuesday’s White House briefing next to Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

He recounted the mass shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers. The actor said he has met with victims’ family members.

He later identified a number of factors he said are plaguing the country with violence. McConaughey said:

We heard from so many people, alright? Families of the deceased. Mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, Texas Rangers, hunters, Border Patrol, and responsible gun owners who won’t give up their Second Amendment right to bear arms, and you know what they all said? ‘We want secure and safe schools and we want gun laws that won’t make it so easy for the bad guys to get these damn guns!’ So, we know what’s on the table. We need to invest in mental health care. We need safer schools, we need to restrain sensationalized media coverage. We need to restore our family values. We need to restore our American values, and we need responsible gun ownership.

Rather than demand gun control, McConaughey called for reforms as part of what he referred to as “gun responsibility.”

After the actor concluded his remarks, he left the White House briefing room without answering any questions.

As he left the room, a reporter shouted: “Are you grandstanding?”

Three sources inside the room identified the reporter as James Rosen of Newsmax.

Mediaite reached out to Rosen for comment.

