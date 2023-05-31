Newsmax Uses Footage of Iowa Building Collapse When Discussing Drone Strike in Russia

Newsmax used footage of an Iowa building collapse while discussing a drone strike in Russia during a Tuesday broadcast.

The error occurred during the latest edition of The Record With Greta Van Susteren where she broke down the latest news of the strike that hit Moscow on Tuesday, the first to hit a civilian area in Russia since the beginning of the war with Ukraine.

A clip from the show began circulating via Media Matters.

Host Greta Van Susteren teased the coverage of the drone attack before the show went to commercial break where footage from an Iowa apartment building collapse was shown. The building collapse occurred in Davenport, Iowa on Sunday after a part of the building mysteriously imploded.

Despite showing the footage while discussing the drone hit in Moscow, a “Tow Away Zone” sign in English could clearly be seen in one of the still images.

As the show came back from commercial break, more footage was used.

“A new chapter unfolding in the Russia / Ukraine war, and it’s disturbing. This morning in Moscow, city of 21 million people, there was a predawn attack. Drones struck several buildings, according to Russia’s defense ministry. Five of eight drones were shot down,” Van Susteren said.

More images of the Iowa build collapse were shown before footage from the actual drone strike in Moscow appeared at the end of the segment.

Watch above via The Record With Greta Van Susteren on Newsmax.

