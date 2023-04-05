Newsmax’s Greg Kelly: Donald Trump Looked Even ‘More Presidential’ in Police Custody

Newsmax host Greg Kelly said former President Donald Trump looked “even more presidential” during his arraignment hearing Tuesday in New York City.

The comment, which came from Kelly’s show Greg Kelly Reports on Tuesday, began circulating via Jason Campbell of the progressive media watchdog Media Matters on Twitter.

“President Donald Trump. This was technically in police custody today, going from processing into the arraignment, and somehow he looks even more presidential. I’m serious. I mean, we’re talking Eye of the Tiger,” Kelly said proudly.

“This is why so many people are drawn to him. He fights, and by the way, this is all nonsense. I’ve seen the indictment and it’s a joke. It’s even sillier than we thought. Oh, by the way, could you imagine Joe Biden being in this situation? Could he survive? Could he thrive?” Kelly said.

Kelly boasted that the Left didn’t get the visual it was looking for on Tuesday.

“The Democrats, they wanted this image to be totally different. They wanted the defeated broken man or under arrest,” Kelly said.

“Instead, you know what it looked like, it was back on The Apprentice,” Kelly said referencing a picture of Trump in the court room. “There’s nothing damaging about these photos. In fact, it’s damaging to the people who put him there.”

Watch above via Greg Kelly Reports.

