Newt Gingrich Insults NBC News Reporter When Asked What He Thinks of January 6 Committee

Fox News contributor and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich insulted NBC News senior congressional correspondent Scott Wong when asked about the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Fmr. Speaker Gingrich tells me, “I think you have a learning disability,” and points to his brain after I asked him what he thought of the Jan. 6 committee earlier today pic.twitter.com/NmCyayhqMJ — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) September 22, 2022

“What do you think about the January 6 Committee?” Wong asked Gingrich on Thursday.

“I don’t,” said Gingrich, who was asked multiple times during a gaggle on Capitol Hill about the committee.

“You have no thoughts about the committee itself?” asked Wong.

“I think you have a learning disability,” said Gingrich, pointing a book at Wong.

“Excuse me,” said Wong.

“The fact is, I’ve said three or four times, I don’t talk about it,” said Gingrich, pointing at his own head.

“Try the phrase: I don’t talk about it,” he added.

Gingrich was on Capitol Hill to help House Republicans push their “Commitment to America” platform were they to take back the lower congressional chamber in November. It is inspired by the 1994 “Contract with America” that Gingrich co-wrote that helped Republicans win back the House that year after four decades of Democratic control.

The January 6 Committee, which is scheduled to hold a hearing on Wednesday, has sought information from Gingrich, considering that he “was in contact with senior advisors to President [Donald] Trump regarding television advertisements that relied upon and amplified known false claims about fraud in the 2020 election and … was involved in various other aspects of the scheme to overturn the 2020 election and block the transfer of power, including after the violence of January 6th,” according to the committee.

Watch above.

