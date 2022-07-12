NFL Hall Of Famer Brian Urlacher Accuses Ex-Players of Faking CTE to Sue the League: Some Guys ‘Say They Have it Just to Be in the F*cking Lawsuit’

NFL legend Brian Urlacher suspects some players fake having CTE as a means of gaining attention and potentially lining their pockets.

Speaking with fellow NFL player Will Compton for the June 29th edition of the podcast Bussin’ With The Boys, the two discussed the brain condition and its effects on players.

Urlacher, a former Chicago Bears linebacker, was discussing his neck surgery when he was asked about physical repercussions from the injury.

“Do you feel anything from that? Having that neck injury?” Compton asked.

“No, I was losing strength in my left arm when I got it done. I fell asleep on the plane from the Bahamas home in the off season, and I woke up, I was like, ‘Ooh,’… I went and got the MRI and shit and the guy was like, ‘Yeah, you’ve got a nerve or a bone on the nerve or something like that.’ And they shaved it off and it was good,” Urlacher added.

“You ever worry about that stuff?” Compton pushed.

“I feel like I’m decently sharp still. You know, there’s some things I forget, but my friends forget shit too,” Urlacher said. “I feel like I’m still doing pretty well. There are some guys I played with who claimed — I don’t know, here’s the problem now with all the guys with the CTE, if they do have it, I feel for them, but there’s guys who say they have it just so they can be in the fucking lawsuit,” Urlacher replied.

“They want that money from the NFL and I get it, man. You know, everyone wants to get there due, but there’s really guys that have it, that deserve to be taken care of. And there’s the guys that don’t have it who want to be — who want to have it just so they can get part of that lawsuit and that just drives me crazy,” he concluded.

Listen above via Bussin’ With The Boys.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com