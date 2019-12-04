Nice Neighborhood Ya Got There: Bill Barr Says People Who Don’t Show ‘Respect’ for Cops May Not Get Police Protection

Trump Attorney General William Barr delivered a shocking threat/observation when he said that people who don’t “support and respect” the cops “might find themselves without the police protection they need.”

Attorney General Barr gave a speech as he presented the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Policing Tuesday, and devoted a portion of that speech to a demand for “respect and support” that was framed in the context of political dissent.

He observed that during the Vietnam era, returning troops “bore the brunt of people who were opposed to the war, and the respect and gratitude owed them was not given.”

Barr expressed appreciation at the reaction servicemembers receive today.

“But I think today, American people have to focus on something else, which is the sacrifice and the service that is given by our law enforcement officers,” Barr continued. “And they have to start showing, more than they do, the respect and support that law enforcement deserves — and if communities don’t give that support and respect, they might find themselves without the police protection they need.”

Barr appeared to be drawing an analogy to modern activism against police brutality, activism of which President Donald Trump has long been a vocal opponent. In fact, Trump has even encouraged police violence against unarmed suspects.

The mere observation that police might refuse to protect communities that don’t demonstrate sufficient respect is one thing, but like Trump, Bill Barr is no mere observer. He and Trump are the top law enforcement officials in the country, whose words carry the weight of their respective offices.

