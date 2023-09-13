Nicolle Wallace Says Mark Meadows Is So ‘Exposed’ In Criminal Case, He’s ‘Naked With His Rear End Hanging Out’

Mark Meadows, who served as chief of staff under former President Donald Trump, keeps losing his requests to wriggle out of court in the Georgia criminal case that named him and his former boss as co-defendants. On MSNBC, host Nicolle Wallace revisited some of the testimony collected by the Jan. 6 Committee that proved why he can’t separate himself from the criminal charges he faced. And Wallace had a cheeky way of describing it.

While discussing the testimony by former Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson and statements by Rep. Adam Schiff – (D-CA), a member of the Jan 6 Committee – with Timothy Heaphy, a lead investigator for the committee, Wallace said that there was so much evidence that Meadows was not just nebulously involved as a federal employee, as he tried to claim. He was practically leading the charge in the fake elector scheme. (Allegedly.) Wallace was almost incredulous when she realized how “exposed” Meadows was:

I want to deal with this intent and this knowledge of illegality first. So, [Pat] Cippolone and [Greg Jacob], based on their testimony to the committee, are the ones saying in all of these meetings to anyone that’s listening that the plot is illegal, the fake electors plots are illegal. Meadows isn’t just in the meeting, according to Cassidy Hutchinson, he’s convening it! It’s in his office. He’s convening Rudy and all of the people orchestrating the fake electors plots. I mean, I think that before I went back and watched some of the Meadows-specific evidence developed by the committee, because all of our talks about Meadows sort of swirl around the opaque nature of his status in the federal probes. I forgot how exposed he is, but he is, you know, naked with his rear end hanging out on the fake electors plot. He’s essentially its quarterback.

Watch the full video via MSNBC.

