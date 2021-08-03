NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins cleared up some comments Tuesday he acknowledged he “garbled” during an appearance on CNN.

As he talked about recommendations of mask-wearing “in schools and at home,” Collins said on CNN earlier, “Parents of unvaccinated kids should be thoughtful about this and the recommendation is to wear masks there as well. I know that’s uncomfortable, I know it seems weird, but it is the best way to protect your kids.”

Hours later, he took to Twitter to “clarify the masking message that I garbled.”

“Vaccinated parents who live in communities with high COVID transmission rates should mask when out in public indoor settings to minimize risks to their unvaccinated kids. No need to mask at home,” Collins tweeted.

Collins defended the CDC’s new mask recommendations for vaccinated people on MSNBC Sunday, saying, “you should change your position when you have new data.”

