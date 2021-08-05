NIH Director Says Vaccinated People Sending Him ‘Nasty Emails’ for ‘Flip-Flop’ on Masks

National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins said Thursday he was receiving “nasty emails” vaccinated people who believe they were hoodwinked over whether they would be allowed to live normally if they became vaccinated.

“For those that have been vaccinated, doctor, they really chafe at the notion that they have to put masks on,” Fox News’ Neil Cavuto noted in an evening interview with Collins. “That they have to be very careful in indoor settings, that they’re not treated any differently than those who didn’t heed your warnings and the recommendations of your friend, Dr. [Anthony] Fauci. And they get ticked off. They get very, very angry. They get angry at you. What do you tell them?”

“Yeah, I get some nasty emails right now from some of those folks,” Collins replied. “You know, I wish that that is not where we were. But hey, you know, let’s all control our emotions here and look at the data. What is the data saying, Neil? It says that people who are vaccinated like I am are still capable of getting the virus in their nose, and it turns out, actually, the virus can get to really high levels if it’s delta because it’s really good. You may not even know that you have it at that point, but you could be … spreading it to others who are unprotected, like kids under 12 or immunocompromised people who are unvaccinated.

“Let’s put 100 people in an indoor space where they’re kind of crowded together. If you don’t have everybody with a mask on, then the chances that trouble is going to happen goes up,” he added. “I know people are sick of this and wondering what happened here. Is this just another flip-flop? No. We have new data. We have stuff now that we know that we didn’t know, that delta is not last year’s virus. It’s like we have to write the playbook over again for delta because it’s behaving differently.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com