Nikki Haley Responds to Don Lemon Calling Her Past Her Prime: ‘Always the Liberals Who Are the Most Sexist’

Nikki Haley has responded to the commentary by CNN’s Don Lemon — who said, Thursday, that the former South Carolina governor is past her prime.

“Liberals can’t stand the idea of having competency tests for older politicians to make sure they can do the job,” Haley tweeted on Thursday. “BTW it’s always the liberals who are the most sexist.”

Liberals can't stand the idea of having competency tests for older politicians to make sure they can do the job. BTW it's always the liberals who are the most sexist. pic.twitter.com/PzpniQFLff — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 16, 2023

Haley was reacting to Lemon’s CNN This Morning discussion about her campaign speech — in which she called for politicians aged 75 and up to take tests to establish their mental competency. Lemon claimed Haley “isn’t in her prime,” and suggested that women are only in their prime from their 20’s until some undefined point in their 40’s.

Lemon drew push back from co-host Poppy Harlow, who asked if he was talking about a woman’s ability to rear children, or their intellectual capacity to be president. But Lemon did not elaborate much.

“I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it. Everybody at home, when is a woman in her prime?” Lemon said. “It says 20s, 30s and 40s. I’m just saying Nikki Haley should careful about saying that politics are not in their prime, and they need to be in their prime when they serve. She would not be in her prime according to Google or whatever it is.”

Lemon’s comments drew major heat from news watchers across the political spectrum.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com