Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley, confirmed to Fox News’s Bret Baier on Thursday she is indeed looking at challenging former President Donald Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

“Well, when you’re looking at a run for president, you look at two things. You first look at ‘does the current situation push for new?’ The second question is, ‘am I that person that could be that new leader?’ You know, on the first question, you can look all across the board, domestic, foreign policy,” Haley reportedly told Baier in an interview set to air Thursday evening.

“You can look at, you know, inflation going up, economy shrinking, government getting bigger, you know, small business owners not being able to pay their rent. Big businesses getting these bailouts, all of these things warrant the fact that, yes, we need to go in a new direction,” Haley added.

“So do I think I could be that leader? Yes, But we are still working through things and we’ll figure it out. I’ve never lost a race. I said that then I still say that now. I’m not going to lose now,” she concluded.

Haley and Trump, who is the only 2024 presidential candidate to have announced so far, have been in the headlines in recent months as new reporting shed light on why Trump did not want Haley as his secretary of state.

The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser and The New York Times’ Peter Baker wrote in their bombshell 2022 book, The Divider, that Trump told those close to him Haley had a “complexion problem.”

The book reports Trump told then-chief of staff John Kelly that “the real reason [she was not selected] was the blotch marks on her cheeks.”

“She’s not good for me. She’s got that complexion problem,” Trump said, “It doesn’t look good.”

