‘No I Wouldn’t’: Trump Surprised When Asked If He Would Consider Ivanka For Running Mate, Shoots it Down Quick

Former President Donald Trump sat down for an exclusive interview and revealed one person he would eliminate as a potential running mate.

Trump spoke with NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain to discuss the state of politics and his future plans.

At one point during the conversation, Jain asked Trump about the possibility of bringing his daughter, Ivanka Trump, on board as his potential running mate.

“What about the media buzz that Ivanka might be your running mate? Is there any substance to that?” Jain asked.

“That, Ivanka?” Trump said with a look of shock. “That my daughter? I never thought of that one. I’ve never even heard of that one.”

“It’s in the media,” Jain assured.

“Oh that’s an interesting idea,” Trump said. “That one I have not heard of, but she’s a very capable person — that I can tell you. But, uh, no, I have not heard that.”

“Would you consider it?” Jain pressed.

“No, I wouldn’t. Not my daughter,” Trump laughed.

#NDTVExclusive | Former US President Donald Trump responds to reports that Ivanka Trump may be his running mate in 2024. #TrumpOnNDTV pic.twitter.com/K6BPoMRGKr — NDTV (@ndtv) September 8, 2022

