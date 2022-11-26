‘NO!’ President Biden Blows Off Reporters Trailing Him Around Nantucket — But Eventually Weighs In On USA-England World Cup Game

President Joe Biden blew off White House reporters who were trailing him around Nantucket as he spent time shopping with family, but eventually engaged on the subject of the USA World Cup team’s match against a “tough” England squad.

On Friday, the president spent time walking around Nantucket with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, First Son Hunter Biden, First Grandson Beau Biden, and First Daughter Ashley Biden. The Bidens shopped and had a late lunch, then attended a tree-lighting ceremony — all while being trialed by members of the White House press.

At one point, Biden was asked if he’d come answer questions, and he drew laughs by responding with an immediate “No!”

But later in the day, he weighed in on the USA – England match, which ended in a scoreless draw.

“I’d rather it be one nothing but it’s good. England is tough,” the president said.

Here’s Biden’s Friday, as told in pool reports and videos posted by the traveling press:

2:11:46 PM EST The motorcade stopped in town at at 2:06 PM. People were stopped on corners waiving at the motorcade as it rained. The pool was too far back to see the president exit his vehicle. The president is having lunch at the Brotherhood of Thieves. 3:17:37 PM EST President Biden exited the restaurant at 3:12 PM with First Lady Jill Biden and daughter Ashley. They entered Nantucket Bookworks. Mr. Biden declined to take questions. Asked about the USA men’s soccer team, Dr. Biden said “Team USA all the way” and gave a thumbs up. Some people were gathered on the sidewalk to see the president come out. 3:45:34 PM EST President Biden exited the bookshop at 3:39 PM. He is now walking down the street with the First Lady, pausing along the way. He came around the corner and is waving at people. He is carrying a bag from the bookstore. He has not responded to shouted questions. Hunter Biden exited ahead of the president carrying Baby Beau with his wife Melissa Cohen. They were driven away in a black SUV. 4:03:08 PM EST President Biden continued his walk along the streets of Nantucket. He paused to greet someone in the doorway of the ACK store. At 3:46 PM he went into Craftmasters of Nantucket where he met Hunter Biden and Baby Beau. He left the shop at 3:56 PM. Asked about the score of the USA – England match he said “I’d rather it be one nothing but it’s good. England is tough.” 4:22:43 PM EST President Biden walked some more with Hunter Biden and Baby Beau. Stores they stopped in included Freedman’s of Nantucket and D Dream & Poeta and Pawsitivity. He also greeted storekeepers at some other shops. At more than one point the still photographers and the TV cameras were moved closer to the president and the rest of the pool was held back by the White House. 4:34:44 PM EST At 4:23 PM the president and the First Lady went in the side door of the Methodist Church. At 4:27 PM they came out to watch the town tree lighting ceremony in the square by the church. The president, Dr. Biden, Hunter Biden, Ashley Biden and Baby Beau all gathered to one side of the square, which is surrounded by metal barriers. A crowd is stretched down the street. Baby Beau was dancing as a singer performed holiday songs. 5:09:18 PM EST The Nantucket town crier opened the ceremony at 4:40 PM. It is the 40th annual tree lighting ceremony and the crowd cheered for President Biden. At 4:44 PM the crowd counted down from 10 and the lights did not go on. A few moments later the tree lit up with red, blue and green lights to huge cheers. A choir sang some carols including Silent Night and Jingle Bells. The Biden family watched. The ceremony ended at 5 PM. At 5:02 PM the president waved at the crowd to cheers and walked away. At 5:03 PM he was in his vehicle. At 5:06 PM we are rolling.

“Team USA all the way,” the First Lady said as the Bidens popped into Nantucket Bookworks after lunch. Biden smiled and said “no!” when @catherine_lucey asked if he’d come chat to the press. pic.twitter.com/4dJlN2yahM — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) November 25, 2022

⁦@POTUS⁩ and ⁦@FLOTUS⁩ walk into a bookstore in Nantucket after grabbing lunch at a local restaurant called the Brotherhood of Thieves. pic.twitter.com/x2TFeHZKys — Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) November 25, 2022

President Biden enjoys a lunch out with his family while visiting Nantucket, Massachusetts. pic.twitter.com/Xgunu1tRQl — The Hill (@thehill) November 25, 2022

President Biden and his grandson Beau with Hunter Biden and Melissa Cohen following them in Nantucket. pic.twitter.com/M5InSlG2GA — Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) November 25, 2022

President Biden and his family attend the Nantucket Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. pic.twitter.com/wbOcI9Lbi5 — The Hill (@thehill) November 25, 2022

Watch above via WH traveling press.

