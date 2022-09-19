‘No Respect!’ Trump Taunts Biden For Sitting in Back of Westminster Abbey For Queen’s Funeral

Former President Donald Trump taunted President Joe Biden on Monday for sitting near the back of Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect! However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social, adding:

If I were president, they wouldn’t have sat me back there—and our Country would be much different than it is right now!

Trump included an image showing Biden, who arrived late to the funeral, taking his seat near the back of the abbey.

The Guardian explained that Biden and the first lady received a special exemption to not take buses to the abbey with the rest of the world leaders and as a result of London traffic arrived late to the carefully orchestrated ceremony.

“After arriving hand in hand, the Bidens finally sat down in their places in the abbey at 10.05am. The schedule published by Buckingham Palace suggested the 500 invited dignitaries should have been seated between 9.35am and 9.55am,” wrote Daniel Boffey, who added:

Perhaps as a consequence of opting out of the buses taking other leaders from the assembly point at Royal Hospital Chelsea, the Bidens were also given seats 14 rows back in the south transept of the abbey. The US president took his seat behind Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland, and in front of Petr Fiala, the prime minister of the Czech Republic. Sitting to her husband’s left, Jill Biden sat next to Ignazio Cassis, the president of Switzerland.

