Noam Chomsky Tells Russell Brand the United States is Living in ‘Totalitarian Culture,’ Worse Than the Soviet Union

Noam Chomsky believes the Untied States is on a treacherous path and warns the country is becoming worse than the former Soviet Union.

A clip circulating Twitter from conservative site The Post Millennial shows Chomsky in a recent interview with Russell Brand on his podcast Under the Skin.

Chomsky said the United States today “is living under a kind of totalitarian culture, which has never existed in my lifetime and is much worse in many ways than the Soviet Union before (Mikhail) Gorbachev.”

He credited this shift to a lack of worldly information available to Americans.

“Go back to the 1970s, people in the Soviet Russia could access BBC, Voice of America, German television, if they wanted to find out the news,” he continued, “If today in the United States, you want to find out what Minister (Sergey) Lavrov of Russia is saying, you can’t do it. It’s barred. Americans are not permitted to hear what Russians are saying.”

“Can’t get Russian television, can’t access Russian sources. That means also that fine American journalists like Chris Hedges, one of the best, is cut out — barred from Americans, cause he happens to have a program running on RT, Russian televisions,” he added.

“You wanna find out what the adversaries are saying, which is of utmost importance … But the United States has imposed constraints on freedom of access information, which are astonishing and which in fact go beyond what was the case in post (Joseph) Stalin and Soviet Russia.”

Chomsky argued that despite the U.S. being one of the most free countries in the world, more restrictions are being placed on free speech itself.

“This goes well beyond anyone who dares to break the party line on the dominant issue of today, Ukraine, is simply demonized, vilified. Can’t be sent to the gulag, it’s a free country still, but you can barely talk. And that has very dangerous implications for the current situation and beyond,” Chomsky added.

Listen above via Under the Skin with Russell Brand.

