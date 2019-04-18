North Korea Blasts Sec of State Pompeo: United States Should Put Someone ‘More Mature’ for Future Talks

North Korean Foreign Ministry official Kwon Jong Gun released a statement Thursday morning that included a stinging rebuke of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has been leading negotiations of nuclear disarmament for the lifting of economic sanctions with the isolated country.

The release came amidst an apparent stalemate of diplomatic discussions and an apparent retesting of missile technology by the North Koreans.

Kwon ended his statement regarding the “possible resumption of the dialogue with the US, I wish our dialogue counterpart would be not Pompeo but other person who is more careful and mature in communicating with us.”

Reporting for CNN, James Griffiths wrote:

In a statement released by the state-run Korean Central News Agency, Foreign Ministry official Kwon Jong Gun said Pompeo had been “letting loose reckless remarks and sophism of all kinds against us every day.” Kwon said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had made his “principled stand” on negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington clear in a recent speech to the country’s rubberstamp parliament. “Everyone has a clear interpretation of his speech which says that the US should change its way of calculation and come up with responsive measures before the end of this year,” Kwon said.

The stabilized relationship between the US and North Korea has long been an accomplishment touted by President Donald Trump, who cited the lack of missile tests as an example of his diplomatic success. If missile tests resume, and the North Koreans are calling the US Secretary of State immature, it’s hard to argue that that can be called a diplomatic accomplishment moving forward.

