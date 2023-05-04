‘Not The Right Thing To Do’: NYC Mayor Adams Calls AOC Irresponsible For Tweets About Subway Chokehold Killing

By Caleb HoweMay 4th, 2023, 10:43 am
 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said tweets sent by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez this week were irresponsible and “not the right thing to do,” after a homeless man was killed in a subway altercation on Monday.

The victim, Jordan Neely, was killed when the man he was fighting with put him a chokehold and held him in it until he lost consciousness, according to reports. Disturbing video of the altercation was shared online by passengers.

The death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner late Wednesday night. Before that, Ocasio-Cortez and other public figures spoke out on social media about the incident.

The congresswoman attacked the New York Times and the Mayor over the incident, calling it a murder, blaming the city’s law enforcement and Adams‘ “tough on crime” stance, and attacking “passive headlines” and more.

Adams was asked about the congresswoman’s tweets and said sending them was not very responsible.

“I don’t think that’s very responsible at the time when we’re still investigating the situation,” he said. “Let the DA conduct his investigation with the law enforcement officials.”

“To really interfere with that is not the right thing to do,” said Adams. “I’m going to be responsible and allow them to do their job.”

The Manhattan DA’s office confirmed on Wednesday they are investigating. The 24-year-old man who choked the victim, reportedly a former Marine, was released without being charged at this time.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
Caleb Howe - Contributing Editor

Caleb Howe is an editor and writer focusing on politics and media. Former managing editor at RedState. Published at USA Today, Blaze, National Review, Daily Wire, American Spectator, AOL News, Asylum, fortune cookies, manifestos, napkins, fridge drawings...