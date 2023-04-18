‘Not This Again!’ Southwest Airlines Roasted For Major Flight Delay After Christmas Meltdown

Southwest Airlines got torn apart by the Twitterverse after tech issues forced them to ground all of their planes — this just months after their major meltdown during the holiday season.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Tuesday that the airline requested a pause on their flight departures.

Southwest Airlines requested the FAA pause the airline’s departures. Please contact Southwest Airlines for more. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) April 18, 2023

Reports indicate that the development occurred after Southwest lost their connections to operational data after a firewall failure. More than 1,700 flights were delayed according to the FlightAware data firm, though the FAA said the pause has been lifted and flights are resuming.

This morning @SouthwestAir experienced a technical issue with one of their internal systems. At the airline’s request, the FAA paused Southwest’s departures as they resolved the issue. The pause has been lifted and their service has resumed. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) April 18, 2023

The tech snafu follows the large-scale disruption travelers saw back in late December when thousands of flights were cancelled due to an operational meltdown. The airline said that they took steps to prevent that from happening again, but because of today’s situation, they’ve been fending off backlash on social media.

We know traveling is tough on its own, and we’re very sorry for the delay today, John. As of now, we do not have a time frame for when this will be resolved. We regret any inconvenience this may cause in the interim. -V — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 18, 2023

As a result of the intermittent technology issues that we experienced, we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we're hoping to get everyone going ASAP. -Jeni — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 18, 2023

Naturally, some far-Right news watchers seized on the Southwest delay in order to put the blame on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

BREAKING: All Southwest Airlines departures halted nationwide due to unexplained “technical issue.” This is what happens when you hire a useless Transportation Secretary whose biggest concern is whether roads and highways are “racist.” pic.twitter.com/1JbyCGGdyC — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) April 18, 2023

Is Pete Buttigieg still lamenting the racist road issue or is he going to deal with actual transportation issues any time soon? https://t.co/FmB2hoec8a — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 18, 2023

In other words, "Please don't ask Pete Buttigieg about this" https://t.co/5zbQsnOfb9 — Collin Anderson (@CAndersonMO) April 18, 2023

Southwest Airlines just grounded all of its flights nationwide. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says it’s because of racist runways. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) April 18, 2023

Another failure for the Biden administration… ALL Southwest Airlines departures have been grounded due to equipment issues… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 18, 2023

Others, though, focused squarely on ridiculing the airline for having a major setback so soon after the last one:

When you can't even get flights right in the region you're named after right, maybe stop trying to pretend you're a national airline. #Southwest https://t.co/H6RyXA3qiy — Gavin Sheehan (@TheGavinSheehan) April 18, 2023

Is Southwest the new Spirit? https://t.co/1XpIhipiTd — Del Shores (@DelShores) April 18, 2023

What are the odds that this was literally the next add on my timeline as well? 😂 pic.twitter.com/abZLK7ygFd — Robbie Bradley (@robbiebradley24) April 18, 2023

Reading this while sitting now on a tarmac in Florida. Thankful to NOT be flying Southwest. And to have a Marine vet pilot.🤞🏻 https://t.co/FcIlzBx2LG — Paul Rieckhoff🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@PaulRieckhoff) April 18, 2023

Southwest Airlines is taking this whole #EarthDay, climate change, cutting carbon emissions thing a little too seriously! — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 18, 2023

Barely four months after a disastrous tech failure canceled flights and stranded thousands of passengers, Southwest grounds flights nationwide. This is a story of underinvesting in operations and employees while spending billions on stock buybacks to enrich shareholders. https://t.co/tg6jhKMf2c — Congressman Chuy García (@RepChuyGarcia) April 18, 2023

Southwest Airlines runs on Windows 95. — Chris Porter (@IamChrisPorter) April 18, 2023

