‘Not This Again!’ Southwest Airlines Roasted For Major Flight Delay After Christmas Meltdown
Southwest Airlines got torn apart by the Twitterverse after tech issues forced them to ground all of their planes — this just months after their major meltdown during the holiday season.
The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Tuesday that the airline requested a pause on their flight departures.
Reports indicate that the development occurred after Southwest lost their connections to operational data after a firewall failure. More than 1,700 flights were delayed according to the FlightAware data firm, though the FAA said the pause has been lifted and flights are resuming.
The tech snafu follows the large-scale disruption travelers saw back in late December when thousands of flights were cancelled due to an operational meltdown. The airline said that they took steps to prevent that from happening again, but because of today’s situation, they’ve been fending off backlash on social media.
Naturally, some far-Right news watchers seized on the Southwest delay in order to put the blame on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Others, though, focused squarely on ridiculing the airline for having a major setback so soon after the last one:
