‘Now Backing a Rapist!’ Joe Scarborough Tears Into Republicans After Judge Declares Trump ‘Did In Fact’ Rape E. Jean Carroll

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough tore into Republicans and Evangelicals who still line up behind ex-President Donald Trump after a Judge declared in a ruling that Trump “did in fact rape” E. Jean Carroll.

Judge Lewis Kaplan issued a ruling on Monday dismissing Trump’s countersuit against Carroll, and wrote:

The jury’s finding that Mr Trump “sexually abused” Ms Carroll implicitly determined that he forcibly penetrated her digitally – in other words, that Mr Trump did in fact “rape” Ms Carroll as that term commonly is used and understood in contexts outside New York Penal Law.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, co-host Mika Brzezinski read out Kaplan’s ruling, and a disgusted Scarborough noted to his guest that Trump’s continued dominance shows the party — and Evangelicals in particular — are “now backing a rapist!”:

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: The judge also denied Trump’s claim of presidential immunity, saying he waited too long to raise that defense. The countersuit is in response to a separate defamation lawsuit filed over comments Trump made about Carroll, both while he was in office and the day after a jury found him liable for sexual abuse. That civil trial is set to begin in January. Trump’s lawyers say they plan to appeal the judge’s ruling. What are the chances, though, he says something again and again and again defaming her. JOE SCARBOROUGH: The chances are good. Who keep getting sued. Charlie Sykes. So, you know, this morning, Gerard Baker in The Wall Street Journal wrote, wrote a column that you were I think you were referencing earlier where you said, you know, Republicans really have to make a choice here. They can continue their year of magical thinking or they can keep defending Donald Trump and in so doing, forever alter the rule of law in America. Very true about that. Let’s say the same thing about my brothers and sisters that I grew up with in the evangelical church. They are now fiercely fighting for and backing a rapist, according to a judge who said, “By the common definition of the term, Donald Trump raped E. Jean Carroll.” That’s in the court of law. That’s not in again, the pages of some left-wing journal. And these are the same people who all collapsed on their fainting couch because Bill Clinton had a relationship with an intern back when he was in the White House and said he was unfit to be president of the United States. A judge has said Donald Trump is a rapist! And yet they line up right behind him, just like these Republicans who are all law and order and rule of law, continue to line up against the guy. And they’re doing it in a way that’s eviscerating or they’re attempting to eviscerate the rule of law, the Justice Department, the FBI in the process.

Watch above via MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com