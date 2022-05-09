NPR Reporter Asks Psaki how Biden Can Be ‘Bipartisan Guy’ and Decry ‘MAGA Crowd’

NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki how President Joe Biden can be a “bipartisan guy” while denouncing the “MAGA crowd.”

“The President and you have talked about ‘the MAGA crowd’ or the ‘ultra-MAGA,’” said Keith during Monday’s White House press briefing. “How does that jive with his desire to be the bipartisan guy?”

“Well, the president’s view is you can do both. He believes that there is work we can continue to do together where we are actively advocating for,” replied Psaki. “He was out traveling in, just last Friday, on the Bipartisan Innovation Act. We believe that needs to move forward. And that can build on the nearly 80 bills that we signed into law last year that are bipartisan.”

However, she continued, “he’s not also going to stand by and not call out what he sees as ultra-MAGA behavior, ultra-MAGA policies that are out of the mainstream of the country and are not in the interests of the American people.

“Whether that is efforts to prevent a woman’s right to choose from making choices about her own healthcare or whether that is [National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee] Chairman [Rick] Scott’s policy and proposals that would raise taxes on people making less than $100,000 a year. He’s going to continue to call that out, but he believes there’s still a path to move forward on where we have agreement.”

Last week, Biden called out Trump supporters in the aftermath of a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade.

“What are the next things that are going to be attacked?” said Biden. “Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history. In recent American history.”

Watch above, via ABC News.

