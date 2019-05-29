The advertising agency that operates the National Rifle Association’s conservative TV network says it is cutting ties with the pro-gun group.

The Daily Beast reported ad agency Ackerman McQueen announced Wednesday that it has moved to end its decades-long relationship with the NRA.

“Ackerman McQueen decided it is time to stand up for the truth, and formally provide a Notice to Terminate its almost four-decade long relationship with the National Rifle Association,” the firm said in a statement.

NEW : NRA ad agency breaks off its four-decade relationship with @NRA amid massive family feud pic.twitter.com/tfoMSITF94 — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) May 29, 2019

“The NRA’s chaos led us to lose faith in the organization’s willingness to act on behalf of NRA’s mission,” the statement continued.

The NRA pays Ackerman McQueen to run NRATV programing, meaning that network’s employees technically work for the ad firm. Staff at the network were reportedly not informed of the move Wednesday morning and were caught off-guard.

Spokespersons for Ackerman McQueen and the NRA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

NRATV laid off a number of employees last year after the NRA reported a $55 million drop in revenue, and conservative commentator Dan Bongino’s show was cancelled around the same time. Bongino angrily denied the report that his show was cancelled and contended he “declined a generous renewal offer.”

Last year, the NRA said it faced serious financial struggles in a lawsuit filing, and contended it may soon “be unable to exist.”

