‘I Put Numbers On the Boards’: Ukraine Defense Ministry Quotes Pusha T Lyric in Reporting Russian Casualties, Rapper Responds

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has taken an interesting social media strategy in announcing the progress Ukrainian forces are making in the war.

On Wednesday, they took to Twitter to announce the casualties suffered by Russian forces in the region from February 24th to September 7th.

“I put numbers on the boards.” @PUSHA_T. Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Sep 7,” they tweeted with an accompanying graphic showing an additional 460 Russian deaths.

"I put numbers on the boards."@PUSHA_T Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Sep 7: pic.twitter.com/mUC5NnLcpy — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 7, 2022

The quote, “I put numbers on the boards,” was a reference to rapper Pusha T’s 2015 hit Numbers on the Boards.

The rapper tweeted his excitement over their use of his lyrics, saying, “Great taste in music for the win…”

Great taste in music for the win… https://t.co/GKG2V6Jc4S — King Push (@PUSHA_T) September 7, 2022

Whoever runs the account for the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine seems to enjoy posting the daily casualty updates.

Tuesday’s post was accompanied by the quote made famous in the 1999 film The Sixth Sense, “I see dead people.”

"I see dead people."

Cole Sear Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Sep 6: pic.twitter.com/QFBD6JS3lh — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 6, 2022



