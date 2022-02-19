NY Gov. Hochul Praises AG Letitia James for ‘Fighting Donald Trump-ism Wherever it Rears its Ugly Head’

New York Governor Kathy Hochul lauded state Attorney General Letitia James for her “passion and heart,” and her fight against all things related to former President Donald Trump.

Governor Hochul spoke at the 2022 New York State Democratic Convention this week, where she whipped up enthusiasm by asking the crowd “What is the greatest threat to the Republican Party? What is their biggest nightmare?”

She then answered that rhetorical question with a chunk that praised Democratic leaders in New York, and singled out AG James for her pursuit of all things Trump and Trump-adjacent:

A united Democratic Party, that’s what they’re worried about. Even on issues we don’t agree, come election time, we cannot allow ourselves to be divided, and never lose sight of the fact that as New York Democrats, we know we need to go. We share the same destination. Sometimes we just differ on which road to take to get there, right? Is that right? That’s right. We’re all Democrats. So alongside the leaders we have, I think we have incredible leaders here in the state of New York. Majority Leader the United States Senate Chuck Schumer is our leader in Washington, on our ticket in November. And you’ve heard from our Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin, he is a rock star and he is trying to take on the 370,000 miles you heard about me traveling. He’s trying to go for my record, and he’s incredible, incredible. The passion and heart he brings to this. And talk about passion and heart, our Attorney General Letitia James. What a tireless fighter she is. She is amazing. We are so blessed to have her. Not just here in New York but as a national leader in fighting for justice, and fighting against Donald Trump-ism every place it rears its ugly head, she has been out there for us and I’m so proud of her.

Hochul’s remarks come just as a judge has ruled that Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump must testify in AG James’ investigation into Trump’s businesses.

Watch above via Fox News.

