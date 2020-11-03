New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi blasted the White House Correspondents Association by accusing them of folding to the White House’s demands that her reporting be censored.

The dispute is rooted in the pool reports Nuzzi published on Monday as she and other members of the press traveled with Vice President Mike Pence. As Nuzzi documented Pence’s final push to rally support for President Donald Trump, she went into vivid detail as she described the journey with Pence and his family.

This seemed to take a dramatic turn for Nuzzi, who took to Twitter and said Pence’s office moved to kick her off of Air Force Two after it landed in Michigan. She also said the White House repeatedly moved to censor her reporting.

When AF2 landed, I sent this report about what had happened — being as diplomatic as possible. The White House censored this report, too. pic.twitter.com/P9FWCmq6mZ — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) November 3, 2020

As CNN’s Oliver Darcy reported on the development, he offered some additional context by noting that the WHCA was involved in the squabble between Nuzzi and Pence’s office.

The VP's office says that no one from their office had a convo with Nuzzi about her travels on AF2. Nuzzi says that this is accurate, but that she had a convo with WHCA where the threat was relayed. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 3, 2020

Later on, Nuzzi took things up a notch by accusing the WHCA of “spinelessness” and caving to the White House’s demands. She also called out WHCA president Zeke Miller and claimed he didn’t want to be bothered with the matter on Election Day.

“Defending a free and independent press requires defending against any effort to silence reporters, whenever it comes, whether you like the reporter or agree with their style or not,” Nuzzi said. “As I told Zeke Miller when he said he didn’t want to deal with this on Election Day: perhaps he should not have volunteered to be president of an organization like this one, a position that means he may have to deal with such annoyances at inconvenient times.”

Defending a free and independent press requires defending against any effort to silence reporters, whenever it comes, whether you like the reporter or agree with their style or not. pic.twitter.com/x80GKCYddq — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) November 3, 2020

As I told @ZekeJMiller when he said he didn’t want to deal with this on Election Day: perhaps he should not have volunteered to be president of an organization like this one, a position that means he may have to deal with such annoyances at inconvenient times. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) November 3, 2020

