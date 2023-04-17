NY Mayor Eric Adams Scolds ‘The Far Far Right’ and ‘The Far Far Left’ for Their Positions on Gun Violence: ‘We’re Caught in the Middle of that Madness’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams went after the extreme sides of both the left and right for their stance on guns in the wake of a shooting that killed four people in Alabama.

Adams appeared on Morning Joe alongside Rev. Al Sharpton and host Mika Brzezinski where gun violence was the main topic.

The segment featured news from Alabama where a mass shooting broke out at a Sweet 16 birthday party Saturday night. Four people were killed and 28 were hurt in the incident and the shooter, as of Monday morning, still remains at large.

Adams says gun violence has “traumatized our entire country.”

“That bullet, when it hit the bodies of individuals, the emotional pathway didn’t stop. It’s ripping apart anyone that’s a parent. And when you look at what we did here, we have not had a shooting on school grounds at all… We’ve confiscated weapons from young people who carry them into schools, and it’s a combination of our school safety officers and our police officers. What’s interesting is that many were calling to remove school safety officers out of schools,” Adams said, noting his support for keeping safety officers in schools.

Brzezinski noted the NRA convention which was held last week and blanketed with tight security as well as a ban on guns at the event. Sharpton praised Adams for his courage in standing up to both sides of the aisle.

“One of the things you are doing and other mayors that are hearkening to your call, is showing courage. Enough courage to stand up to the extremists on the left and the right cause people are dying. And we need courageous leadership at this time, rather than these daily reports ‘Oh the mass shooting now moved here,'” Sharpton said.

“And it’s this co-conspiratorial behavior of the far, far left and the far, far right and the American people are caught in the middle,” Adams noted.

“The far, far right is saying everyone should have a gun and the far, far left is stating that those who use a gun — nothing should happen. No repercussion. As American people, we’re caught in the middle of that madness,” he added.

“We should be having a massive collective national conversation on how to prevent mass shootings,” Brzezinski said. “I mean, every Republican out there who’s so extreme on this issue, and there are way too many, a mass shooting is going to come to a town or a city or a neighborhood near you. And I don’t say that with joy.”

Watch above via Morning Joe on MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com