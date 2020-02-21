NY Post Claims Debate Moderator Chuck Todd Was Amy Klobuchar’s Landlord

According to an ambiguously-sourced report in The New York Post, NBC News political director and debate moderator Chuck Todd was once Minnesota Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar’s landlord.

The Post’s Page Six column says that according to “sources,” Todd once rented Senator Klobuchar a home in Arlington, Virginia:

Klobuchar and her husband, lawyer John Bessler, rented a 3-bedroom home owned by Todd in Arlington, Virginia, sources said. The Minnesota Democrat and Bessler apparently began renting the house in 2008. A source insisted to Page Six that Klobuchar and Bessler are not currently living at the home anymore — but it’s unclear when they moved out. A 2008 report by the Star Tribune on where Minnesota reps live said at the time that Klobuchar and Bessler moved into a 3-bedroom Arlington rental home from a smaller apartment to accommodate family visitors.

The article goes on to ding Todd and MSNBC for failing to disclose the purported relationship, and notes that Todd did not ask Klobuchar any landlord-tenant-related questions.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders did have an exchange over their respective residences, during which Sanders listed the two homes and single “summer camp” that he owns — but there is no evidence any of them were ever owned by Chuck Todd.

Mediaite has not yet received a response to a request for comment from MSNBC.

