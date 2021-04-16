comScore New York Post Slammed for 'Deeply Irresponsible' Headline

NY Post Slammed for ‘Deeply Irresponsible’ Headline Linking Student’s Death to Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

By Josh FeldmanApr 16th, 2021, 3:42 pm

The New York Post was roundly denounced online Friday for its “deeply irresponsible” framing of a tragic story.

The Post reported on the death of University of Cincinnati student John Francis Foley. Foley’s family put out an emotional statement asking people “understand that this is the time for our family to grieve in private.”

The Post headline reads “University of Cincinnati student dead a day after getting J&J vaccine.” The report itself, however, says, “There is no evidence that his death is related to the Johnson & Johnson shot.”

And the Post received serious criticism for that headline:

