NY Post Slammed for ‘Deeply Irresponsible’ Headline Linking Student’s Death to Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

The New York Post was roundly denounced online Friday for its “deeply irresponsible” framing of a tragic story.

The Post reported on the death of University of Cincinnati student John Francis Foley. Foley’s family put out an emotional statement asking people “understand that this is the time for our family to grieve in private.”

The Post headline reads “University of Cincinnati student dead a day after getting J&J vaccine.” The report itself, however, says, “There is no evidence that his death is related to the Johnson & Johnson shot.”

And the Post received serious criticism for that headline:

The New York Post has repeatedly published stories about the vaccine like this that are deeply irresponsible. It's own story says "There is no evidence that his death is related to the Johnson & Johnson shot." https://t.co/JX00YGRXeU — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 16, 2021

As the story itself carefully notes, there is no evidence that his death is in any way linked to the vaccine. But hey, get them clicks! https://t.co/73uMbQTnJh — Dave Levitan (@davelevitan) April 16, 2021

this is just irresponsible pic.twitter.com/tnkNHT1Tvd — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 16, 2021

"There is no evidence that his death is related to the Johnson & Johnson shot.” This type of click bait headline is atrocious and borderline criminal. https://t.co/jl8MGIVTEi — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) April 16, 2021

What a trash article. Hope the clicks were worth it. pic.twitter.com/Qx2w7VFQYO — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 16, 2021

“There is no evidence that his death is related to the Johnson & Johnson shot”

THEN WHY THE HELL WOULD YOU MAKE THIS THE HEADLINE???👇 https://t.co/lRDk9RiYcQ — gina grad (@GinaGrad) April 16, 2021

The lack of context in this tweet headline is stunningly irresponsible. From the story: “There is no evidence that his death is related to the Johnson & Johnson shot.” https://t.co/UgNqzp9jJZ — Jeremy Hubbard (@JeremyHubbard) April 16, 2021

Irresponsible fear mongering https://t.co/4DBy1Ee1uy — Jim Avila (@JimAvilaABC) April 16, 2021

Intentionally deceptive. Story makes clear there is no evidence of link with the shot. https://t.co/xlrpzmFGja — Ryan Gabrielson (@ryangabrielson) April 16, 2021

“There is no evidence that his death is related to the Johnson & Johnson shot …” https://t.co/ZOSqv1Xtwt — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) April 16, 2021

