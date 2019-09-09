NY Times Deletes Tweet Referring to Mao Zedong as ‘One of History’s Great Revolutionary Figures’: Lacked ‘Critical Context’

The New York Times archives Twitter account took down a tweet highlighting its past coverage of Mao Zedong on the anniversary of his death.

The initial tweet, with a link to their 1976 obituary, said, “Mao Zedong died on this day in 1976. The Times said he ‘began as an obscure peasant’ and ‘died one of history’s great revolutionary figures.'”

The Times received social media criticism for that framing and omission of the mass murder of at least 45 million people under Mao’s rule.

The tweet has been taken down and the account has a new tweet up saying, “We’ve deleted a previous tweet about Mao Zedong that lacked critical historical context.”

We’ve deleted a previous tweet about Mao Zedong that lacked critical historical context. — NYT Archives (@NYTArchives) September 9, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com