NY Times Journo Confronts Kayleigh McEnany’s Husband for Not Wearing Mask in Briefing Room: ‘Doesn’t Matter Who He Is’

Major League pitcher Sean Gilmartin — spouse of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany — was confronted by New York Times photographer for failing to wear a mask during a briefing.

According to pool reports from The Washington Blade’s Chris Johnson, Mills didn’t know who Gilmartin was when he tried to get him to wear a mask, but even after a White House staffer informed him, Mills said it didn’t matter:

Kayleigh McEnany’s husband, Sean Gilmartin, was present during the news briefing in the rear of the briefing room and maskless. Nearby was a reporter with First Class Fatherhood, who was not part of the COVID approved rotation, and at the end of the briefing shouted out, “You crushed it, Kayleigh!” New York Times photographer Doug Mills politely pointed out to Gilmartin rules requiring masks be worn in White House press areas. A White House staffer who was with Gilmartin said incredulously, “Kayleigh’s husband?” The staffer and Gilmartin exited together as Mills restated the mask rules and said it doesn’t matter who he is. Mills later confirmed to pool Gilmartin was maskless for the entirety of the briefing and he was unaware of Gilmartin’s identity when pointing out the rules.

In a later pool report, Johnson confirmed that Gilmartin was maskless for the entire briefing, and did not don one following his encounter with Mills.

McEnany herself drew attention to Gilmartin’s flouting of safety guidelines when she feuded with CNN’s Anderson Cooper over an error he made during Wednesday night’s edition of Anderson Cooper 360.

Cooper misidentified Gilmartin as the person who shouted “You crushed it, Kayleigh!” at the end of the briefing, a side note to a commentary about Gilmartin’s failure to wear a mask. McEnany tweeted the clip.

FAKE NEWS from @CNN that is disproven by the official White House Pool Report written by a reporter. WATCH @andersoncooper FALSELY claim my husband cheered for me at the White House Press Briefing & read the pool report below noting it was actually a reporter cheering! pic.twitter.com/MmpAIBxT7S — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) December 3, 2020

The man who did shout that cheer, podcaster Alec Lace, posted a selfie bragging about his accomplishment:

Hey @realDonaldTrump did you catch me at the Press Briefing today? I’d be honored to have you on #FirstClassFatherhood for a few minutes. Other guests include @SecPompeo @RudyGiuliani @seanhannity @EricTrump and many others. Please Consider! pic.twitter.com/K6magUuaaB — First Class Fatherhood 🎙 (@AlecLace) December 3, 2020

There were, however, two different audible cries at the end of the briefing, one of which came from Lace — and sounded more like “You crushed that, Katie!” — and the other of which unmistakably was directed at McEnany, but was otherwise unintelligible.

Cooper’s show later issued a correction, but incorrectly stated that the pool report had been in error and subsequently corrected. The second pool report was simply to clarify Gilmartin never had on a mask.

On 360 tonight we said Kayleigh McEnany’s husband cheered her on during today’s press briefing. The report was based on a pool report from inside the room. That pool report was later corrected, noting it was not Kayleigh’s husband who cheered her on. Our apologies for the error. — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) December 3, 2020

After misidentifying Gilmartin as the one who shouted “You crushed it, Kayleigh!”, Cooper noted “He had been there the entire time in the cramped space, by the way not wearing a mask, even though a New York Times photographer pointed out he was breaking the rules, which were set up because in the real world, Kayleigh McEnany and several members of the press have caught the coronavirus. But hey, look, masks and social distancing, it’s also real world, so public health-y, so best practices. Who needs that?”

Gilmartin’s cousin Chad Gilmartin was among the White House staffers to test positive for COVID-19.

Watch Cooper’s commentary above via CNN.

