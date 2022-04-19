NY Times’ Katie Rogers Asks Psaki About ‘Preposterous’ Efforts By Trump Allies to ‘Decertify’ Biden’s 2020 Win

New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to weigh in on “preposterous” efforts by Trump allies to “rescind” 2020 Electoral College votes cast for President Joe Biden.

Rogers colleagues recently reported on an effort by pro-Trump lawyer John Eastman and other allies of former President Donald Trump that are being cast as an effort to “reinstate” the former president’s presidency:

(S)ome of the same confidants who tried and failed to invalidate the results based on a set of bogus legal theories are pushing an even wilder sequel: that by “decertifying” the 2020 vote in key states, the outcome can still be reversed. In statehouses and courtrooms across the country, as well as on right-wing news outlets, allies of Mr. Trump — including the lawyer John Eastman — are pressing for states to pass resolutions rescinding Electoral College votes for President Biden and to bring lawsuits that seek to prove baseless claims of large-scale voter fraud. Some of those allies are casting their work as a precursor to reinstating the former president.

At Monday’s press briefing, Ms. Rogers asked Ms. Psaki if the White House is “concerned” about the effort, and Psaki noted the historic success — or lack thereof — of similar efforts by Trump and his supporters:

MS. ROGERS: Thanks, Jen. I want to ask about a story some of my colleagues reported earlier today. Some allies of former President Trump have been pressing for statehouses around the country to pass resolutions rescinding Electoral College votes for President Biden and to bring lawsuits that seek to prove baseless claims of large-scale voter fraud. Legal experts have called this effort “preposterous,” but is an organized push among those allies to decertify the last election something this administration is monitoring or concerned about? MS. PSAKI: Well, I would say that there have been dozens of court cases that have not been won by our predecessor and people who support him in an effort to overturn the outcome of the last election. And our focus is on governing for the American people, delivering for the American people, and less on focusing on what he and his people are up to.

Watch above via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com