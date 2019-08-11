With questions growing about the news that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide, a new report has some information on what may have happened in the lead-up.

The New York Times reports today that guards were supposed to be checking on Epstein every half-hour, but “that procedure was not being followed the night before he was found”:

A person with knowledge of the investigation said that when the decision was made to remove Mr. Epstein from suicide watch, the jail informed the Justice Department that Mr. Epstein would have a cellmate and that a guard “would look into his cell” every 30 minutes. But that was apparently not done, the person said.

Epstein had been on suicide watch, and everyone’s demanding answers about what happened here. The Times report notes previous reporting on how the jail “has been short-staffed for some time.”

He reportedly had a cellmate who was “later moved out of the special housing unit, leaving him alone.”

Yesterday Attorney General Bill Barr said in a statement he was “appalled” and said they’re opening an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

