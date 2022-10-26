NY1’s Pat Kiernan Goes Off on The New York Times Not Giving His Network Credit for Hosting NY Gov Debate: ‘I Don’t Think They’re Playing Fair’

NY1 anchor Pat Kiernan called out The New York Times for snubbing the network in their initial coverage on the gubernatorial debate between New York’s Kathy Hochul (D) and Lee Zeldin (R).

Kiernan lambasted The Gray Lady on Wednesday as he flagged an article of theirs regarding the Hochul-Zeldin showdown for not acknowledging that the debate was organized by Spectrum News NY1, and also for snubbing moderators Susan Arbetter of Spectrum News and Errol Louis of NY1.

“I’m not happy, I don’t think they’re playing fair here, and this has happened repeatedly,” Kiernan said. He continued to accuse the Times of not giving his colleagues enough credit, saying “we put dozens of hours into organizing these debates and staffing these debates. I don’t think its too much to ask in a 1,600 word story that they mention Susan by name, or they mention Errol by name, or put in one little sentence that says NY1 organized the debate.”

Kiernan posted a clip of his rant to Twitter — where his complaints were eventually acknowledged by the Times’ Deputy Metro Politics editor Dean Chang, who said new references to NY1 were added into the piece, and the original omission was “an oversight in the heat of making a print deadline.”

Pat, this was an oversight in the heat of making a print deadline. We love NY1, and made numerous references to NY1 in our live blog. We’ve now added references to NY1 and the moderators to the takeaways story on the web. https://t.co/1zxwFBs9dH https://t.co/0kpJVstLnL — Dean Chang (@dchangnyt) October 26, 2022

Kiernan saw that and offered his gratitude for the response.

Appreciate the response @dchangnyt. (Next NY1 debate is the Senate matchup on Sunday.) — Pat Kiernan (@patkiernan) October 26, 2022

Watch above via NY1

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com