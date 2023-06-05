NYC Mayor Eric Adams Suggests Locals Could Eventually House Migrants in Their Own Homes For Extra Cash

NYC Mayor Eric Adams made an interesting suggestion on additional ways for the city to help out the influx of migrants coming to the city.

The discussion took place on Monday during an address at City Hall, Adams announced that houses of worship had stepped up around the city, volunteering to open up their doors to assist with giving migrants places to stay. A clip from the announcement began circulating on Twitter via Greg Price.

According to ABC 7, “the new, two-year partnership with New York Disaster Interfaith Services (NYDIS) will allow up to 50 houses of worship or faith-based spaces to offer overnight shelter for up to 19 single adult men at each location.”

This step was just the first of many that Adams hopes to implement in the city. In addition to calling on other houses of worship to sign up to be a part of the program, Adams also suggested that he’d love to see the same program implemented in private residences.

“It is my vision to take the next step to this — go to the faith-based locales, and then move to private residents. There are residents who are suffering right now because of economic challenges,” Adams said.

“They have spare rooms, they have locales. And if we can find a way to get over the 30 day rule and other rules that government has in its place, we can take that $4.2 billion, $4.3 maybe now that we potentially have to spend and we can put it back in the pockets of everyday New Yorkers, everyday houses of worship instead of putting in the pockets of corporations. And some of those corporations come from outside our city,” he added.

Adams stressed that “we should take this crisis and go to opportunity.” Adams also reiterated that just because the city has found temporary solutions, no one should believe it’s sustainable long term.

Watch above via Eric Adams on YouTube.

