NYC Security Guard Stabbed After Asking Apple Store Customer to Wear a Mask

A security guard working at an Apple Store in New York was stabbed on Friday night after requesting that a customer comply with the store’s Covid policies.

According to Newsweek, police said that the incident occurred “following a dispute over wearing a mask inside the store” located at 401 West 14th Street in Manhattan.

Police told Newsweek that the guard was stabbed once in the arm and once in the forehead.

The 37-year-old guard, who has not been publicly identified was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Tonight, workers with a cleaning company literally just finished up cleaning out the trail of blood that was still left in this Apple store for several hours after the stabbing happened,” NBC News York’s Jessica Cunnington reported Friday night. “And as you said, police believe right now that this was sparked by a request to just put on a mask.”

Cunnington noted that the suspect is still at large, but police will not be releasing video of the incident this early in their investigation.

According to the New York Post, police described the suspect as a male in his 20s, wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt with red lettering, and black sneakers.

Apple updated its Covid guidelines at the end of July, and began requiring face masks in most of its U.S. stores, regardless of vaccination status.

In a memo obtained by Bloomberg, Apple told its staff, “After carefully reviewing the latest CDC recommendations, and analyzing the health and safety data for your local area, we are updating our guidance on face masks for your store. Starting July 29, face masks will be required in store for customers and team members — even if they’re vaccinated.”

