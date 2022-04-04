Mayor Eric Adams announced on Monday that he is launching an ad campaign in Florida to encourage LGBTQ+ Floridians to come to New York City.

Adams said in a press conference that New York will partner with private companies to put up billboards in Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. He said the billboards will run for 8 weeks, from April 4 to May 29th.

“Come to the city where you can say whatever you want” and “People say a lot of ridiculous things in New York. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ isn’t one of them,” are some of the messages the billboards will say.

The ad campaign is targeting Florida’s controversial House Bill 1557, dubbed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill, which was signed into law last month.

The bill has ignited a cultural firestorm across the country and led to concerns of rising homophobia on the American right.

“We have a message for Florida’s LGBTQ+ community: come to a city where you can be you,” Adams tweeted on Monday, adding his voice to the issue.

“This political showmanship of attempting to demonize a particular group or community is unacceptable, and we are going to loudly show our support and say to those who are living in Florida listen, we want you here in New York,” he added.

“This is the city of Stonewall. This is the city where we are proud to talk about how you can live in a comfortable setting and not be harassed, not be abused, not only as adults but also as young people,” Adams said.

Adams himself was under scrutiny early in his new administration for hiring two pastors who have openly opposed gay rights in the past.

