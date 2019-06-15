NYPD Says Unidentified Man Broke Into AOC’s Queens Office, Sprayed Fire Extinguisher

The New York Police Department says an unidentified man broke into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) office Saturday afternoon and sprayed a fire extinguisher.

Officials say the office was empty at the time of the break-in, around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, at the congresswoman’s office in Queens. Ocasio-Cortez was in Washington the day of the break-in.

WABC-TV reported that police later arrested the man who was found attempting to hide in an office closet.

Building security alerted police about the trespass. The man was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and charges are currently pending.

