NYT’s Nate Cohn Warns ‘Political Winds’ Are Blowing in GOP’s Favor

Looks like whatever momentum Democrats have had ahead of the November midterms might be just a blip.

At least that’s the case according to New York Times polling guru Nate Cohn.

In a Tuesday article headlined “Are Political Winds Blowing in Republicans’ Favor Again?” Cohn wrote, “with six weeks until this November’s midterm elections, there are a few signs that the political winds may have begun to blow in a different direction — one that might help Republicans over the final stretch. The political spotlight may be drifting back toward issues where Republicans have an advantage, like the economy and immigration.”

Cohn cited that “Google searches for the economy and immigration have overtaken searches about abortion,” democracy and the Jan. 6 committee hearings. He also noted that inflation and the flailing stock market have defined the economic news.

Cohn said that President Joe Biden’s approval ratings remain almost static and the GOP “appear to have made some modest gains in a handful of key Senate races, like Wisconsin’s.” Cohn also cited the ABC/Washington Post and CBS News polls showing the GOP ahead in the generic congressional ballot.

At the end of the day, wrote Cohn, “[w]ith the national environment seemingly shifting toward issues where Republicans have the edge, it wouldn’t be surprising if we started to see a few more signs of a Republican enthusiasm advantage.”

This is not the first time Cohn has warned about the GOP gaining momentum ahead of the midterms.

Earlier this month, Cohn wrote a “warning sign is flashing again: Democratic Senate candidates are outrunning expectations in the same places where the polls overestimated Mr. Biden in 2020 and Mrs. Clinton in 2016.”

