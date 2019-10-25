Former President Barack Obama eulogized Congressman Elijah Cummings at Friday’s funeral service.

“Elijah’s example, a son of parents who rose from nothing to carve out just a little something, a public servant who toiled to guarantee the least of us have the same opportunities that he had earned, a leader who once said he’d die for his people, even as he lived every minute for them,” Obama said. “His life validates the things we tell ourselves about what’s possible in this country. Not guaranteed, but possible. The possibility that our destinies are not preordained.”

He also said he got emotional listening to the moving eulogies from Cummings’ daughters:

“I am sure those of you who have sons feel the same way — but there is something about daughters and their fathers. And I was thinking I would want my daughters to know how much I love them, but I would also want them to know that being a strong man includes being kind. That there is nothing weak about kindness and compassion. There is nothing weak about looking out for others. There is nothing weak about being honorable. You are not a sucker to have integrity and to treat others with respect.”

He called Cummings the kind of man who deserved the title “Honorable” beyond his service in Congress.

“May God bless the memory of the very honorable Elijah Cummings. And may God bless this city and the state in this nation that he loved.”

You can watch both above, via C-SPAN.

