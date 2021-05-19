Obama UNLOADED on ‘F*cking Lunatic’ Trump, New Book Says: ‘Racist, Sexist Pig,’ ‘Corrupt Motherf*cker’

According to an upcoming book by The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere, former President Barack Obama verbally unloaded on Donald Trump in private conversations with others. Several juicy nuggets from the book, Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Donald Trump, have already been released. In one of those accounts, Jill Biden said on a call with her husband’s supporters that Kamala Harris could “go fuck yourself” after the then-presidential candidate attacked Biden on race during a debate.

The book claims that Obama initially preferred Trump to his Republican primary opponent, Sen. Ted Cruz (TX) because he thought Cruz was smarter and a bigger ideologue who was capable of inflicting more damage. But during the first year of the Trump administration, Obama changed his mind.

“He’s a madman,” Obama reportedly said of Trump, according to The Guardian. In another excerpt from the book, Dovere quotes Obama as saying of Trump, “I didn’t think we’d have a racist, sexist pig.” Obama even referred to his successor as “that fucking lunatic.”

Dovere writes that upon learning Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin without any aides present during the investigation into Russian interference in the 2020 election, Obama remarked, “That corrupt motherfucker.”

Trump frequently attacked Obama during and after the latter’s presidency. Perhaps more than anyone, Trump gave rise to the conspiracy theory that Obama was not actually born in the United States.

After becoming president, 2017, Trump claimed on his now-defunct Twitter account, “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

Trump supplied no evidence for the claim, and none has yet to be disclosed.

The comments in Dovere’s book do much to reinforce the view espoused by former aides to the 44th president that politics is more like the expletive-laden Veep than West Wing.

